The National Memorial Arboretum has quite literally been blooming after thousands of flowers were planted. The arboretum, in Alrewas, saw 38,000 flowers planted, after they were supplied by Johnsons of Whixley, a Yorkshire-based horticultural nursery.

The thousands of plants include a mixture of shrubs and herbaceous varieties. Tony Coles, from Johnsons, the commercial nursery business which supplies flowers and plants across Europe said that it was a privilege to be a part of the project.

He said: "It was a privilege to be a part of such a prestigious and meaningful project, and help add an extra element of colour and beauty to an already picturesque setting.

"While the contract has since concluded, it is always pleasing to see the results of our work at a later date. It's a truly magnificent location and we feel enormous pride at having helped to enhance it further."

The arboretum is home to more than 300 memorials, which all commemorate soldiers and members of the emergency services.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk