Thousands of motorists have been caught speeding by new cameras installed on a stretch of the M1 currently being upgraded to a "smart" motorway.

Three thousand drivers have been caught since the cameras were set up in May between junctions 23a for East Midlands Airport and junction 25 for Derby.

Police have sent 'notices of intended prosecution' to each of the registered owners of the 3,000 vehicles caught breaking the 50mph speed limit through the road works.

(Image: Traffic England)

The drivers in question will be asked to supply driver details so further action can be taken, which could include a fine and penalty points on their licence.

The owner must respond within 28 days or they risk penalty points on their licence and a fine of up to £1,000.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesman for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership, said: "The average speed enforcement is in place to allow the 7.5-mile stretch of road to be upgraded to a smart motorway; construction is due to end in December 2018.

"Although 3,000 speeding vehicles initially sounds‎ very high, we are in fact talking about a period of around 17 weeks."

The work comes as part of a £20 million project by Highways England and involves converting the hard shoulder into a permanent fourth lane at Kegworth and the installation of new CCTV cameras and electronic information signs on gantries to reduce speeds and manage traffic flow and incidents.

Emergency refuge areas will be installed along the length of the scheme, along with a reinforced barrier and hardened central reservation to further improve safety.

Highways England has said the work is ahead of schedule. Project manager David Cooke said: "We're working hard to complete this work as quickly as we can.

"By upgrading this stretch of motorway we will reduce congestion, improve travel times and make journeys more reliable."

What is the new smart motorway?

The £120 million project will see a 7.5-mile stretch from junction 23a to 25 fitted with electronic signs to encourage motorists to use all four lanes.

The work, which runs through Leicestershire and Derbyshire, was predicted to last 18 months.

Smart motorways use cameras and overhead signage to control the speed and flow of traffic, increasing the capacity of motorways without the cost of physically widening them.

