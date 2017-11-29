The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of music lovers lined the streets of Ashby again as a vinyl store prepared for its popular 1,000 records sale - at just £1 per disc.

On Saturday, November 25, The Attic hosted the sale which saw full-priced records, with some thought to be worth as much as £80, reduced to just £1 for one day only.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

Some of the records from artists including Sam Smith and Noel Gallagher had only been released for a few days and were reduced to the nominal fee.

Other "hot bargains" included LPs by Stranger Things, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and David Bowie.

Along with the record sales the customers were also entered into a free prize draw for cinema tickets to see Star Wars.

It's the third time the owner, Ben Duncombe, has held the event – last time it was organised to coincide with Record Store Day in April.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

Interest was so high that people were queuing out of the shop, down a flight of stairs, and onto the pavement before the event started.

The event marked the second anniversary of The Attic moving to its new home, in Market Street, and also coincided with Record Store Day, a celebration of the UK's independent record shops.