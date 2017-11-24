The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote 22-year-old was one of three men in court charged with the attempted murder of a man in an alleged hit and run.

Davey Booth, of Nelson Street, Swadlincote, appeared in Derby Crown Court over an incident in which pedestrian Soltan Habchi, 27, suffered serious injuries in Derby Road, Ripley, at around 2am on Saturday, October 21.

He appeared alongside Jake Greenhalgh, 22, of Down Meadow, Heage, who was allegedly driving the car, and Luke James, 27, of Butterley Row, Ripley. All three have all been charged with attempted murder.

Greenhalgh’s sister Charlotte Greenhalgh, 19, of Downmeadow, Heage, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation in relation to the same alleged incident.

No pleas were entered at Derby Crown Court and Judge Robert Egbuna adjourned the hearing until February 8 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A trial, which the court was told could last up to three weeks, has provisionally been set for April 23, next year.

Both of the Greenhalghs were remanded in custody while the other two defendants were handed conditional bail.

Prosecuting barrister Stephen Kemp told the hearing that Mr Habchi was now out of a coma but had suffered “life-changing injuries” as a result of the alleged hit and run.