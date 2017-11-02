Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people have been taken to hospital after a head-on crash between a lorry and an Audi in Etwall earlier today, Thursday, November 2.

Emergency services are currently at the scene in Etwall Lane, near to the Seven Wells pub.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that two people had to be cut out of a vehicle and are now being dealt with by paramedics. One of those injured has been taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.

A spokesman from East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a collision between a lorry and a car.

"One patient was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital by air ambulance, one patient was taken to Royal Derby Hospital by ambulance and a third patient was taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham by ambulance."

The road is currently closed in both directions, and traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported that there is queuing traffic due to the road closure and it is affecting motorists between Etwall and Mickleover.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "We released two people from a vehicle and they were then dealt with by East Midlands Ambulance Service. We then made the scene safe."

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that the crash was between a lorry and an Audi.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Police said: "We were called at 2.10pm to reports of an accident on the Seven Wells roundabout. There has been a collision between a lorry and an Audi.

"A section of the A516 is closed from the new traffic island near Mickleover Court Hotel to the roundabout for the A50. Access roads are also affected."

Commuters are advised to avoid the area as Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has advised that the road could be closed for between two and three hours.

It has been reported that the crash is affecting traffic between Etwall and Mickleover.

