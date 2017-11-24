Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These upsetting images of the horrific injuries suffered by an elderly man who was attacked in his own home have been released to the public in a bid to catch the two thugs who are responsible.

Staffordshire Police are now hunting the men who punched 87-year-old Arthur ‘Bob’ Gumbley in the face after breaking into his home, before beating and robbing him.



Mr Gumbley was found lying on the floor of his home covered in blood shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, November 21.







He had been punched in the face and kicked while on the floor, said police.



Mr Gumbley was taken by ambulance to Good Hope Hospital, in Sutton Coldfield, where he is being treated for severe bruising to his left eye, both hands and right arm, which will require surgery. He also suffered bruising to the back of his neck and chest, as well as other facial injuries.



The robbery is believed to have taken place between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday night. The thieves ransacked the house, in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, and stole cash from Mr Gumbley's wallet. It is not yet known if any other items were taken.

The suspects are both described as white, with one in his late teens and the other in his mid-twenties.



Detective Inspector John Quilty said: "This was a despicable and cowardly attack on a defenceless, elderly man in his own home. Mr Gumbley suffered terrible injuries and was understandably left very badly shaken.



"His family has agreed to release photos of his injuries in the hope that anyone who has any information about the attack will come forward.



"Anyone who can help us with our investigation is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 828 of 21 November, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."