Potential home-owners wanting to bag themselves a new house in time for Christmas could get themselves a good deal.

Across the country, house sellers appear to have launched their own "autumn sale" with lower prices than when they first came to market - marking the highest proportion at this time of year for five years.

It comes after 37 per cent of available properties on Rightmove are now asking for a lower price. For those who have had to reduce their asking price at least once, the average size of reduction between first marketing price and current asking price is 6.3 per cent, according to the Mirror.

However, this does not appear to be the case in Burton and South Derbyshire as estate agents in the area state that the houses are already lower than average.

Keith Crew, a partner at the Crew Partnership, based in New Street, Burton, said: "Traditionally we do have a price reduction in the autumn, around October, as people are trying to sell before Christmas but we are a little bit late for that now.

"As we get more towards winter we have a higher success rate of getting the asking price as there is a shortage of houses available. A lot of people have sold their properties recently and haven't got as much choice as normal.

"In Burton and Swadlincote it does not really compare to the picture nationally as the house prices here are low."

Marcus Collins, residential sales manager for Burchell Edwards, in Station Street, Burton, said they are very successful in what they do.

He said: "We have taken on a lot of new properties at this time of year and they are selling for market value. We have a lot of new build developments and they have done very well. We have got an ample amount of properties. We have more offers on the market and it takes on average 41 or 42 days to get an offer."

Simon Smith, of Nicholas Humphrey, said Christmas does not effect house prices, although it is a good time to put a house on the market as people are off on holiday and have time to look.

He said: "I don't think things like Christmas effect house prices but I think the market may change because of Brexit. Just because Christmas is coming up it does not change the pricing structure.

"A lot of people do hold off putting their house on the market at Christmas and wait until January. I have found I am really busy at the moment with valuations which could be for two reasons - people wanting to know the price of their house prior to it going on the market in January or they are getting it on the market because everyone is off.

"We do find we get more hits on the website at Christmas and New Year as people are off on holiday. Now is a good time to get a house on the market as opposed to January when everyone goes back to work."

Simon Shilton, managing director, of Newton Fallowell, in Station Street, Burton, said: "The market in the general area remains pretty strong and while we have seen house price growth cooling off within the past few months, we certainly are not seeing a reduction in sale prices in the area due to a very strong local economy.

"Seasonally the market quietens down but not to the extent that we historically used to see."

Across England and Wales, the average asking price on a home coming freshly to market in November is £311,043 - down 0.8 per cent or £2,392 compared with October.

Yorkshire and the Humber was the only region to see a monthly increase in asking prices, with a 0.6 per cent uplift taking the average asking price to £180,766 in November.

The biggest monthly fall was in the north east of England, with a five per cent decrease taking the average price tag to £144,186.

Stamp duty for all first-time buyer purchases up to £300,000 is to be abolished immediately

For properties costing up to £500,000, no stamp duty will be paid on the first £300,000, reported the BBC.

The Chancellor, Philip Hammond, said this meant 95 per cent of first-time buyers would see stamp duty cut, while 80 per cent would pay none at all.

The change will apply in England and Northern Ireland, and in Wales up until the end of March, but not in Scotland.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the main beneficiaries would be existing homeowners, rather than first-time buyers, because it expects all house prices to rise by 0.3 per cent as a result of the change.

However, the chancellor insisted that young people will benefit.

"This is our plan to deliver on the pledge we have made to the next generation that the dream of home ownership will become a reality in this country once again," Mr Hammond said.

