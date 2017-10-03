A 31-year-old postman is hoping to make issues with speeding cars as a priority after being elected as the borough councillor in Stretton.

Dale Spedding has joined the Tories as its third councillor currently representing Stretton East Staffordshire Borough Council. He polled just under half of the overall votes in Stretton's by-election.

A total of 1,617 people voted in the by-election following the resignation of Councillor Rebecca Carlton who had been elected in 2011.

Councillor Spedding said: "I am absolutely delighted. It is an honour and a privilege to be elected by the wonderful people of Stretton.

"It is always something I have wanted to do over the last few years and to serve a village that I live and work. It is a great feeling. I have been a postman for a long time and I am talking to the customers every day about different topics and that’s what got me into politics.

"I look to keep the village clean and tidy and make sure it is safe to live in, to work in, and to visit, and looking at road safety and speed to keep the roads as a priority.

"I want to engage with the youths more and look at activities after school to the benefit of Stretton. Speed is an issue with is always cropping up which I want to address in the next few months. I want to look at how we can improve things as the village is getting a little bigger now."

There were 1,617 ballot papers and a turn-out of 26.84 per cent. Councillor Spedding joins Tory councillors Julie Killoran and Len Milner in Stretton.

Here is how Stretton residents voted:

Dale Spedding, Conservative: 762 votes

Graham Lamb, independent: 455 votes

Cameron McKiernan, Labour: 311 votes

John Levis, UKIP: 52 votes

Rhys Buchan, Liberal Democrat: 36 votes

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk