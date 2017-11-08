Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter Town Hall will be the new home of a popular musician's Thursday tea dances when their former venue closes its doors.

JCB Lakeside Club is to close at the start of next year, bringing to an end 10 years of hosting Carol Bradbury's dances. The last one at the club will be on Thursday, December 21.

However, Uttoxeter Entertainments Committee will welcome Miss Bradbury to the town hall, in High Street, on Thursdays, starting on January 4.

She said: "I am so happy to still be doing my tea dances and I would like to welcome all my faithful dancers - and obviously new dancers - who would like to join me for a lovely afternoon of dancing and a cup of tea or coffee and biscuits.

"Dancing is mainly sequence, with a bit of ballroom too. I seem to be getting older but my dancers are still spring chickens."

It was recently reported Miss Bradbury had been asked to perform at the Tower Ballroom, in Blackpool, on September 16, 2018. Tickets for the event are available at all her Uttoxeter tea dances.

Miss Bradbury said: "Playing at the Tower Ballroom is the ultimate accolade for a musician and entertainer.

"My only regret is that my mother, Marion, passed away this June and didn't get to know I was playing in the world's largest ballroom.

"But my friends are sure my wonderful mother, who lived and loved dancing and was a dance teacher herself when I was young, will be definitely be their in spirit - and I don't mean the Brandy she used to love."