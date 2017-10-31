The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A caravan which was being removed from a controversial traveller site became stuck on the road causing traffic mayhem.

A static caravan was moving from the site, in Woodville Road, Overseal, this morning. However, it became stuck as it was removed at an angle out of the site into the narrow street.

Derbyshire Police were called to the scene after the caravan became stuck at around 9am causing traffic problems for parents dropping children off at nearby Overseal Primary School.

The site belongs to traveller John Doherty who is currently serving a prison sentence for harassment of a neighbour in the village.

Doherty was recently given permission to use the site as a traveller camp at appeal after his initial application was refused by South Derbyshire District Council.

He was also served an enforcement notice to remove everything from the site, including the hard standing which had previously caused flooding to six neighbours' gardens.