Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An iconic trans-gender woman from Burton has defended a major fashion retailer's controversial call to scrap female-only changing rooms.

Britain’s Next Top model contestant Talulah-Eve Brown - the show's first trans contestant - spoke out on Good Morning Britain.

Topshop has announced it now has a gender-neutral changing room policy - after a trans customer was refused access to female cubicles earlier this month.

Speaking to presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shepherd, Talulah-Eve said: "It creates tremendous anxiety in post-op and pre-op women when they are treated like this."

But some Good Morning Britain viewers were dead against Topshop's decision.

Colin Simpson said: "I say NO Talulah, as it means men can be in same changing rooms as teenage girls. Ask what they think (and their parents) as well as transgender groups!"

Katie Charles added: "Definitely not. As a woman I don’t want to get changed next to a random man and I’m sure men feel the same about getting changed next to a random woman."

Angrybird added: "No thanks. Completely absurd. Fed up with the minority trying to impose their unrealistic views on the majority."

The controversy arose when Travis Alabanza, who identifies as trans-feminine, claimed she was asked to use a male changing room.

Travis was shopping with friends in Manchester when they decided to try on dresses in the female changing rooms of the Topshop store only be told by staff they had to use the male changing rooms downstairs instead.

Angry Travis later tweeted the store: "Who made you in charge of deciding who is woman enough to use your changing room? You just lost an easy sale and money."

The company then issued a statement saying it was gender-neutral. It is understood the policy changed in the summer but staff were not clearly informed.

A spokesman for Topshop said: "All Topshop and Topman customers are free to use any of the fitting rooms located within our stores."

Talulah was born a boy called Aaron in Burton-on-Trent, but grew up "lonely and confused".

A former pupil of Abbot Beyne High School, Aaron was diagnosed with gender dysmorphia at 20 and Talulah-Eve began living as a woman in 2014.

She started filming Britain’s Next Top Model in September 2016 and had gender reassignment surgery in December 2016.