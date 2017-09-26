Plans are under way for a memorial tree to be planted in Swadlincote to honour popular former councillor Gill Farrington, who died earlier this year.

The tree will be planted in the memorial gardens on the recreational ground in Woodville, thanks to the joint efforts of Woodville Parish Council and South Derbyshire District Council.

The first trees in the garden were planted by local residents. Many of the trees were planted in memory of loved ones so that family members can visit the garden and remember their relatives.

Once the new tree has been planted, people will be able to go there to remember Councillor Farrington, who worked tirelessly to support older citizens in South Dersyshire. The first trees in the garden were planted in 2008 by local residents.

It's not the first time a tribute has been put in place to remember the former councillor, as colleague Kim Coe bought a tea trolley for a lunch club at Goseley Community Centre in Gill's memory.

Councillor Farrington was first elected to South Derbyshire District Council in 2007 and represented Woodville and Midway, as well as representing the Woodville area on Derbyshire County Council.

She died following a short battle with oesophageal cancer on Thursday, February 9, at Burton's Queen's Hospital.

During her time as a councillor, she became chairman of South Derbyshire Forum and helped to establish the town's meals on wheels service from the Bus Park Cafe in Swadlincote. She had worked tirelessly to set up the scheme, which has been so successful it has struggled to cope with demand.

She was committed to charity work and among her other roles, she also sat on the board of governors at Burton's Queen's Hospital. She was the serving chairman of the district council's overview and scrutiny committee and was popular among other councillors.

At her funeral, held at Bretby Crematorium, friend John Stanton-Summers said that Gill would not describe herself as a politician, but more as a community activist.

What councillors had to say about Gill Farrington

Councillor Farrington's death came as a shock to many, especially councillors who worked alongside her at South Derbyshire District Council and Derbyshire County Council.

Councillor Bob Wheeler, leader of the district council, said: "It was with great sadness that we received news of Gill's passing. I'm sure that all elected members, of whichever party, would wish to celebrate Gill's life of service to the communities of South Derbyshire and, in particular, to the welfare of our older citizens."

Councillor Trevor Southerd, deputy leader of the opposition group at the council, said: "We share the sorrow felt, I am sure, by the many people involved with Gill in her many activities for the benefit of the elderly within the community, but mainly of course by Gill's family, to whom we offer our sincere condolences. She will be greatly missed."

District council chief executive Frank McArdle said: "Gill was a true community champion. Her death is a very sad loss."

