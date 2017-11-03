Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to popular former East Staffordshire borough council leader Alex Fox who has died at the age of 80. Mr Fox was awarded an MBE for his services to Staffordshire, and later became an Alderman.

He arrived in Burton in 1982 when he joined Rumenco and became sales and marketing director for the Burton firm, which produces nutritional products for the farming industry. His family moved to Abbots Bromley in 1984.

In 1993 he set up his own consultancy company and became secretary of the British Belgian Blue Cattle Society.

From 1994, he raised a considerable amount of money for projects in Abbots Bromley totalling £600,000. This included a new church roof, an impressive village hall and the first Millennium Green in the village.

In 1995 he became ward member for the Bagots ward on East Staffordshire Borough Council, and was a driving force before becoming council leader from 2003 to 2009.

During this time he was proud of the Uttoxeter Regeneration Project and securing the new shopping precinct in Uttoxeter. He also championed the Inner Burton Housing initiative and Heritage Brewery Site.

In 2001 he was chairman of the East Staffordshire PCT and became chairman of the Staffordshire PCT from 2011 until its demise in 2013.

During this time he was pleased to lead the Winshill Health Clinic and Barton Cottage Hospital projects. He received his MBE in 2006. He was a valued member of the Bretby Rotary Club and last year was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, as well as gardening and his hobby of breeding Suffolk sheep, lambing in January.

Mr Fox was successful at many agricultural shows including The Royal Show and is described by his wife, Linda, as "a witty and inspiring man who fought his illness to the end."

He also leaves two children and four grandsons. He peacefully passed away on October 22.

A service to celebrate his life will take place at 2pm on Friday, November 10 at St Nicholas’ Church, Abbots Bromley.

Black need not be worn and family flowers only. Donations in memory can be made payable to 'Murray's Charity Account' to be divided between St Nicholas Church and Guide Dogs for the Blind and may be forwarded c/o Murray's Funeral Directors, 23 York St, Burton, Staffordshire DE14 2LX.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk