Residents in Tutbury have reason to celebrate as their woes over having nowhere to park have been listened to by councillors.

People who live in Monk Street say that they currently have no parking or access to parking because of one-hour restrictions along the road. They say that the restrictions have been in place for more than 20 years and they are fed up of not being able to park outside their own homes.

Resident Tracey King said: "I'd like to be able to park my car outside or close to my house after work and at weekends, and not have to move it after an hour or incur a parking fine.

"I don't live on the High Street where there are an abundance of shops. I live on a street where there are no shops and yet I can only park for an hour, whereas on the High Street, people can park for two hours!"

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "My frustration is having to get out of bed early on a Saturday morning, when I don't have to, having been at work all week, to move my car so I don't risk getting a ticket.

"My wife is frustrated at having to walk or carry our two grandchildren to and from her car - that she's had to park 100 yards or more away from the house; to avoid the risk of getting a ticket."

The villagers' worries could soon be a thing of the past, however, as councillors from Staffordshire County Council have now said that the restrictions on the road will be removed in the new year as part of a review of parking throughout the entire village.

The review will be carried out in partnership with Tutbury Parish Council after representatives from both councils walked around the village to pinpoint areas in the village that had problems with parking.

Helen Fisher from Staffordshire County Council said: "We do listen to residents and work with local communities when there is an issue affecting their neighbourhood.

"We are aware of the concerns from local residents about parking in the area and our highways teams are working with the local member Philip White to identify suitable solutions.

"Once a suitable scheme has been identified people would be invited to have their say on any proposals before they are introduced."

This means that the residents will be able to park outside their houses for as long as they like, without having to worry about getting a parking ticket.

County councillor Philip White said: "I was at the parish council meeting last week and got the chance to speak to residents about the problems on Monk Street. I spoke to the highways team the next day and confirmed that it should be possible to make the changes the residents want.

"I have been working with officers from the highways team and parish councillors for several months to come up with a plan to improve parking across Tutbury and we expect to be able to include the Monk Street changes as part of these plans. We hope to be able to make the changes during 2018.

"I was able to let the residents know the good news last week and I was very pleased to be able to do this for them so quickly."

The work is expected to be carried out next year.