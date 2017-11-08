Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents at Castle Court Care Home in Castle Gresley were left at risk of harm because of a lack of staff to meet their needs, a critical inspectors' report revealed.

A report by the independent regulator Care Quality Commission said staff at the home "did not always recognise some incidents as potentially harmful situations."

Derbyshire County Council said it was 'very disappointed' to receive the CQC report and revealed that a "robust action plan" had now been drawn up to raise standards at Castle Court to a least a 'good' standard.

Castle Court, along with Amber House Residential Home, in Needwood Street, Burton, were both told they needed to improve following inspections from health watchdogs.

At Amber House, care home manager Karen Shaw defended her 'exemplary record' and said she was not happy with the inspectors' report.

Amber House and Castle Court were both told their services were caring but were branded as ‘requires improvement’ in the safe, effective and well-led categories.

Castle Court was also told it needs improvement in the responsive category following an inspection from the independent regulator in August. The latest report was revealed in October. It was previously rated as ‘good’.

Amber House, which was previously rated as ‘good’, was inspected from August 7 to 14, and the report was published in October.

The inspection report revealed that people were encouraged to make choices about how they spent their day. There was a complaints procedure and people felt able to raise any concerns.

It added: "People said they had established relationships with staff and felt cared for. People told us staff treated them with dignity and respect.

"Risk assessments had been completed and guidance provided. The provider ensured appropriate checks before people worked at the service."

The report also revealed that people had a choice of food and when required support and advice around health and nutrition had been considered.

However, the care home has been asked to be inspected again after it was told that it did not always notify the CQC of events which reflected when people were at risk of harm.

The report said: "Not all the staff were able to provide us with the assurance they understood how to protect people from harm and the reporting process."

Care home manager at Amber House, Karen Shaw said: “We had actually been reporting this but we had been doing this on a different form. So it wasn’t that we hadn’t been reporting this, it was that the inspector wanted it reported on the different form."

The home was also told that while medicines had been managed safety, some documentation was not available to provide information to support people who had 'as required' medicine.

Mrs Shaw said: "This has been rectified. We already had it in place. It was to do with certain paperwork. The inspector wanted us to alter it how she wanted it reported.

She added: "We are not happy with the report. I was on holiday on the day of inspection. I have never had a report like that. I have an exemplary record. We have asked them to come and inspect us again but they can’t for another 12 months. It does not say anything bad about the care given to our residents, just the paperwork."

At Castle Court Care Home, the inspection reported that people did have caring relationships with staff who ensured that their privacy and dignity was respected. There was also safe recruitment procedures followed to ensure that staff were safe to work with people. The provider's previous rating was displayed in the home and on their website as required.

However, the report stated that while there were 32 people living at the home at the time of the visit, "there were not always enough staff available to meet these people's needs. This meant that people were left at risk of harm at times. It included when people behaved in a way which could be harmful to themselves or others."

The report also said: "Staff did not always recognise some incidents as potentially harmful situations. These had not been shared with the responsible external agencies to ensure that people were safeguarded against harm."

It also added that residents were not always provided with the opportunity to pursue meaningful activities.

For Castle Court, a Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: "Our priority in all our residential care homes is to provide quality care which supports the health and wellbeing of all our residents and while we are pleased to see that care we deliver has been recognised as good, we are very disappointed to have received this report from the CQC after its most recent inspection.

"We are already working with managers to implement a robust action plan to address the issues highlighted in order to raise standards across Castle Court to at least a' good' standard, aspiring to be excellent in the future.

"Of the issues raised, some were as a result of what happened on the day itself, and we believe not entirely representative of the normal service, and others were around effective use of systems and procedure, which have already been updated. We are also working with managers looking at ways to deploy our staff more effectively and are reviewing our catering arrangements as a whole.

"There are aspects of the report which we welcome, including the kind and caring relationships that residents have with staff, and the fact that staff are very friendly, helpful and residents said they do a good job. Families are welcome to come and go as they please and people are treated with dignity.

"We are confident that the measures we are putting in place will help to raise standards across all areas highlighted in the CQC report and everyone will be working hard to make sure this happens."

Amber House Care Home: Overview of the inspection findings.

This inspection was completed over two days. The first day was unannounced and second day was announced due to the registered manager being out the country on the first day. The service was registered to provide accommodation for up to 18 people. People who used the service had physical health needs and/or were living with dementia. At the time of our inspection 16 people were using the service. At our last inspection in September 2015, the provider was rated good. At this inspection we found some areas which required improvement.

There was a registered manager in post. A registered manager is a person who has registered with the Care Quality Commission to manage the service. Like registered providers, they are 'registered persons'. Registered persons have legal responsibility for meeting the requirements in the Health and Social Care Act 2008 and associated Regulations about how the service is run. The registered manager was also the provider of the service.

The provider did not always notify us of events which reflected when people were at risk of harm. Not all the staff were able to provide us with the assurance they understood how to protect people from harm and the reporting process. Audits had been completed in some areas, however they had not always identified areas of concerns and therefore the improvements had not been made.

Medicines had been managed safely; however some documentation was not available to provide information to support people who had 'as required' medicine. There was not always enough staff to support people's needs and respond when they required support. The provider had not considered the risks to people at certain times of the day, when other people were having their care needs met.

People's capacity had been considered, however there was no formalised assessment to reflect how the decision had been made. The information had not considered how the person could contribute to their decision making. Best interests decisions had not been made with the relevant people to ensure the decision was the least restrictive. Some people were deprived of their liberty and the authorisations had been sought from the local authority.

People were able to make their preferences known, which had been documented in the care records. People were encouraged to make choices about how they spent their day. There was a complaints procedure and people felt able to raise any concerns. People had established relationships with staff and felt cared for. People told us staff treated them with dignity and respect. Relationships and friendship that were important to people were maintained.

Risk assessments had been completed and guidance provided. The provider ensured appropriate checks before people worked at the service. The fire procedures and maintenance had been completed and each person had their own evacuation plan.

We saw people had a choice of food and when required support and advice around health and nutrition had been considered. Support from health professionals was requested and available when needed. We saw that the previous rating was displayed in the reception of the home and following our visit also placed on the website as required.

We found breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.

Castle Court Care Home: Overview of the inspection findings.

We carried out an unannounced comprehensive inspection of this service on August 14, 2017. At our last comprehensive inspection on June 30, 2016 we found that medicines were not always managed in a way to ensure people were protected from the risks associated with them and that staff did not have clear guidance on how to support people in their best interests when they were unable to make decisions independently.

We completed a focused inspection on January 20, 2017 and found that the provider had addressed the areas that required improvement. At this inspection we found that these improvements had not been sustained. We also found that there were other areas which required improvement.

Castle Court provides accommodation and personal care support for up to 41 older people. There were 32 people living at the home at the time of our visit. There were not always enough staff available to meet these people's needs. This meant that people were left at risk of harm at times. It included when people behaved in a way which could be harmful to themselves or others. There were not always plans in place to support staff to manage this behaviour. Other risks had not been updated after incidents to ensure that the plans in place to reduce the harm had been considered. Staff did not always recognise some incidents as potentially harmful situations. These had not been shared with the responsible external agencies to ensure that people were safeguarded against harm.

People's capacity to make their own decisions was not always considered to ensure that they were able to do so. Applications to restrict people's liberty to protect them were made without considering what capacity they had through an assessment. People did not always have a choice of food and drink. When they required specialist meals this was not always given to them. Some healthcare appointments were not maintained to assist people to manage conditions.

There were not always plans in place to give staff guidance to support people well. Other plans were not up to date. People did not always have their needs met as requested. They were not always provided with the opportunity to pursue meaningful activities.

Some of the risks associated with medicines were not managed to protect people from harm. The management systems which were in place to monitor the safety of the home were not always effective. Some information about accidents and incidents had not been included in the reporting to give an accurate overview so that the provider could put actions in place to improve it.

We were not notified of all of the changes in the home that we require as part of the registration so that we can monitor how it is managed. People and staff did not always feel that their feedback was listened to and used to improve the service. Staff received regular training but did not always have the opportunity to implement the learning from it to ensure that people were supported more effectively.

People did have caring relationships with people who ensure that their privacy and dignity was respected. Their families were welcomed to visit regularly and they could meet them privately.

Safe recruitment procedures were followed to ensure that staff were safe to work with people. The provider's previous rating was displayed in the home and on their website as required.

We found breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.