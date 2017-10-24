Two chubby sex pests responsible for separate incidents are being hunted by police in Derbyshire.

Officers from Derbyshire Police are hunting for two men responsible for shocking incidents in recent weeks and would like to speak to anyone who has information about the pair.

They want to speak to witnesses after a man was reportedly seen performing a sex act in a field next to a public path near Etwall.

Two women were riding their horses on the Route 68 cycle path when they reported seeing a large man who was touching himself in a nearby field.

The alleged incident happened at around 1.50pm on Saturday, October 7.

In a separate incident, a man with a "large belly" exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl in broad daylight in a park.

The incident happen at lunchtime on Holmebrook Valley Park in Chesterfield on Friday, September 1.

Officers said the man was naked, in his 40s and had a large belly.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call police on 101 or cal Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.