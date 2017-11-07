The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two young men have been slapped with court fines after they were caught driving on the A511 near Swadlincote at almost twice the speed limit.

The men have also had their licences endorsed with six penalty points each.

James Kavanagh, 22, of Chestnut Avenue, Midway, admitted driving a Mercedes Vito on the A511 Burton Road, Midway, exceeding the 30mph limit by driving at 57mph on March 27.

He has been fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

In a separate case, Mark White-Evans, 19, of Manor Close, Stanton, admitted driving a Fiat Punto on the A511 Burton Road, Woodville, exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 55mph on April 17.

He has been fined £324 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £3 victim surcharge.

Both had their cases dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

Excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in road collisions and casualties. The impact of speed-related collisions and casualties is huge, not only in the amount of emotional and physical pain caused to those involved, but also in a financial sense.

It is estimated that the financial cost of road traffic collisions to the community of Derbyshire is in excess of £270 million each year.

The Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST), carry out speed enforcement in locations across the county. The main aim of doing this is to reduce the risk to the public of being a casualty in a road traffic collision.

Chief Inspector Andrew Palmer who is head of the CREST team previously said: "The effects of a conviction and disqualification from driving cannot be overstated. Speed limits are set for the safety of all road users. Drivers who exceed the speed limit are not only risking their licence and employment but are putting people’s lives in danger, especially in residential areas."

