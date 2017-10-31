Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A primary school with just 40 pupils which is threatened with closure has received another glowing report from Ofsted inspectors as governors battle to keep its doors open.

Henry Prince School, which is the subject of a campaign by parents, staff, pupils and governors after Staffordshire County Council announced the closure threat last month, has once again been hailed a "good" school.

The council says its 40 pupils are not enough to make funding sustainable, but governors say the recent report, highlighting it as among the best schools in East Staffordshire, has arrived at "just the right time."

Chris Kinman, chairman of governors, said: "This report could not have come at a more opportune moment for us.

"As a glowing testimonial to the quality of teaching and learning at Henry Prince, it only serves to reinforce to parents and prospective parents alike what an excellent school this is for their children to attend.

"This makes it all the more tragic that the governors have been forced into consultation on school closure due to lack of school numbers and attendant funding."

The report, published last month, heaps praise on the school's leadership, quality of education, progress of pupils and the enthusiasm of teachers.

The consultation lasts until Friday, December 8 and parents of children currently in the school, as well as prospective parents and villagers, are being urged to take part.

Currently, only around 50 per cent of pupils from the catchment area are attending Henry Prince, despite its strong track record with Ofsted, which the governing committee is anxious to see changed.

Mr Kinman says he wants people to lobby the council to continue to offer funding on a "special case basis" giving them time to attract more pupils, increase numbers and make the school viable once more.

Staffordshire County Council has said it is supporting teachers and governors and encouraging parents and the wider community to take part in the consultation.

The consultation includes a meeting with parents tomorrow, Thursday Nov 2, at the school and then a public meeting, on Wednesday, November 22, at the school at 5pm.

Anyone wanting to take part in the consultation can email office@henry.staffs.sch.uk