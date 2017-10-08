Police in South Derbyshire have been busy catching uninsured drivers with two stopped in one day.

One driver was stopped on the A444 in Woodland Road, Stanton, near the junction with Park Road, Newhall and another was pulled over in Woodville Road, Woodville, both on Sunday, September 24.

The motorist found on the A444, just down the road from Stanton Primary School, had not been insured since June. The driver also did not even have a provisional driving licence.

Officers from the Derby Roads Policing Unit went on Twitter where they shamed the driver by posting a photograph of the vehicle on its social media page, saying: "A444. Not insured since June. Driver again has no driving licence not even a provisional. #Seized "

A little while before, officers also caught up with a driver in Woodville Road, just past the notorious Tollgate Island, which has often by the scene of many accidents.

Again a photograph was posted on their Twitter page with a message saying: "Woodville Road. No insurance = no car. #Seized "

