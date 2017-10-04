An "untouchable" traveller from Overseal who systematically harassed and intimidated several of his neighbours for more than a year has been jailed.

John Doherty, 35, who previously admitting flooding six neighbours’ homes after he dumped a pile of hard core rubble onto his land without permission, was found guilty of threatening his neighbours and filling their sewage pipes with concrete.

Doherty, of Woodville Road, was sentenced to 38 weeks in jail after being found guilty of harassment committed between April 28, 2016, and April 26, 2017, at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

He was also made the subject of a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order. This prevents Doherty from having any outdoor fires, blocking access to vehicles and operating outdoor machinery.

Sergeant Graham Summers, from Swadlincote Safer Neighbourhood Team, said after the court hearing: "Mr Doherty carried out his harassment campaign directed at his neighbours, including verbally abusing and threatening them, filling sewage pipes with concrete and building walls to cover their windows.

"Mr Doherty tried to prevent Severn Trent from making repairs and due to this our officers were required to escort their staff.

"This has been a difficult investigation due to the nature of this man's attitude and tactics. He thought that he was untouchable, but through a careful and diligent investigation by PC John Anwar and PC Bill Crerar the evidence was gathered and put to the court.

"We worked closely with Claire Rawlins at South Derbyshire District Council who worked on the Criminal Behaviour Order and provided the information to the court.

This case highlights strong partnership working and how this can have positive results by bringing someone to justice.

"He was very clever. He knew exactly what he was doing when trying to get away with some of his actions. But the officers were good. Doherty's neighbours were very keen to give evidence against him and see him be dealt with."

Doherty was previously embroiled in a row with South Derbyshire District Council which turned down his plan to set up a five-pitch traveller site on land to the rear of 137 to 149 Woodville Road, Overseal.

But an independent Government inspector, Paul Dignan, later approved the plans, after Doherty appealed over the council's decision.

Councillors on the planning committee had turned the plan down because they felt it could cause harm to the living conditions of neighbours due to the movement of commercial vehicles in and out of the site.

However, the inspector argued that as four homes had already been approved for the site, he believed this would be noisier than a five-pitch traveller site with restrictions on commercial activity.

After Doherty brought hardcore onto the land without permission, he was issued with an enforcement notice by the district council requiring him to remove everything. The hardcore caused homes to be flooded as water was unable to drain away as it should.

Under the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order, Doherty must not:

1. Personally or by instructing, permitting or encouraging others, act in an anti-social manner, that it is to say a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, to victim, or any one or more persons within Overseal.

2. Cause, permit or encourage, any controlled waste to be accumulated at his home address in Woodville Road, Overseal, and/or dispose of such waste without lawful authority. This requirement shall not apply to such domestic household wastes as are lawfully secured and contained in containers, namely domestic ‘wheelie bins’, at the premises in accordance with the requirements of the local waste collection authority, South Derbyshire District Council.

3. Have any outdoor fires on the land within the curtilage of his home address in Woodville Road that cause nuisance to other residents or potentially cause their health to be put at risk through the emittance of thick smoke.

4. Park any vehicle, caravan or trailer wholly or partly on the footpaths in Woodville Road, Overseal.

5. Block the access, including vehicle access of any resident of Woodville Road, Overseal in such a way which would impede them from driving on or off their property or cause them any difficulty in accessing their property.

6. Inhibit the views out of neighbour’s windows with any construction, tree or shrub in a manner that may be considered designed, intended, or calculated to cause nuisance or annoyance to any other neighbour on Woodville Road, Overseal.

7. Operate any outdoor machinery, power tools or undertake any construction work within the curtilage of his home address in Woodville Road; after the hours of 7pm or before 8am Monday to Friday, outside of the hours 8am to 1.30pm on Saturdays and at no time on Sundays or Bank or Public Holidays.

8. Cause or act in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any one or more persons within Overseal, by way of carrying out, permitting or causing works of construction, demolition, alteration or other similar works or activities in breach of planning controls or conditions or otherwise at unreasonable hours or in such manner that may be considered to be carried out with a view to causing harassment, alarm or distress.

9. Directly or indirectly, whether alone or in concert with or by assisting, permitting or encouraging others, cause or act in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person by way of the playing of amplified music, abusive or excessive shouting or use of intimidation within Overseal.

10. Directly or indirectly, whether alone or in concert with or by assisting, permitting or encouraging others, use signs or gestures calculated, displayed or carried out in a manner likely to cause distress to the victim Overseal.