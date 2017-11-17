Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver involved in a crash in Barton under Needwood is in a "poorly" condition and remains in hospital.

Staffordshire Police said the man who was involved in a collision at the weekend is still in hospital where he continues to undergo treatment.

He was driving a Toyota Starlet which was in collision with a black Range Rover in Barton Gate at 7.25pm on Saturday, November 11.

The driver suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Officers closed off Main Street in the village while officers investigated the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact PC 4583 Colclough, of the regional collision investigation unit, on 01785 234094, quoting incident number 724 of November 11.