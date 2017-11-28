Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A micro-brewery renowned for creating tasty ales inspired by Uttoxeter has created a wittily-named bespoke beer for a top tribute gig.

Uttoxeter Brewing Company launched in January after ale lovers Tom Abbott and Andy Ockleton spent two years perfecting their recipes.

And they have agreed to sell a new limited-edition dark ale at Marchington Village Hall's sold-out Pink Floyd tribute gig on Saturday night by Midlands-based Dark Side of the Wall.

In homage to one of Pink Floyd's best-known songs, Tom and Andy have called their brew Wish you were Beer.

The gig's promoter, Paul Needham, has served the firm's beers in the Dog and Partridge since they launched their brewery at the Marchington watering hole.

Tom said: "We've been supplying Paul for quite a while and a couple of times before, we've done something a bit special for him especially for specific events.

"Andy and I are massive Floyd fans. We go back to that era and were only too pleased to brew up a darkish beer with a name inspired by one of their best songs.

"We'll be at the show and are confident our ale will sell well. Paul's always a great judge of ales, so if he's happy with it, it's likely to be a success."

Uttoxeter Brewing Company currently concocts its beers in Andy's conservatory in Uttoxeter.

The firm supplies several pubs in the area, including popular town micro-pub the Horse and Dove, in Market Place.

Their constantly-changing range of beverages are named after famous historical figures, cultural references and industrial powerhouses relating to Uttoxeter.

They include Bunting's Blonde, which is a tribute to the historic Uttoxeter brewery; Dr Johnson, in homage to the literary great who paid a famous penance in Market Place; racecourse-inspired ales Final Furlong and Paddock Porter and, in a nod to JCB, Earthmover Gold and Ground Breaker.

Paul Needham paid tribute to the quality of Tom and Andy's beers.

He said: "We were having a discussion about this and I thought it would be great to call the ale 'dark something' in homage to one of their best albums, Dark Side of the Moon.

"But they came back with Wish you were Beer, which I thought was great. It's really, really tasty, so I doubt any will be left over. If it is, though, we'll stick it on the pumps at the Dog and Partridge.

"The beers they brew are really excellent - I've never had a bad beer from them. and it's such a diverse range.

"One of the beers we've had recently is the Uxonion Pale Ale, which has gone down so well with the punters."