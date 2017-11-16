Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 41-year-old Uttoxeter man has admitted possession of an indecent image of children.

Stuart Sumner, of Burton Terrace, Uttoxeter, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre where he pleaded guilty to being in possession of an indecent pseudo-photograph of children in Staffordshire on November 20, 2014.

A pseudo-photograph is "an image, whether made by computer graphics or otherwise howsoever, which appears to be a photograph".

Sumner has been made the subject of an 18-month community order. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge.

He was also required to register with the police in accordance with the sexual offences act for a period of five years.

Are you looking for a job? There are thousands more available online at www.fish4.co.uk