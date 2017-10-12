The man in charge of Uttoxeter Racecourse has won by a nose to launch his political career - and bookies think the going is good for him to become an MP.

David MacDonald has been credited for an integral role in making the Wood Lane course a top tourist attraction.

And, aside from the racing, he has spearheaded visits and performances from some of the biggest names in popular music.

But he has now won the by-election to become councillor for Burbage at Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, in Leicestershire. In a photo finish, Mr MacDonald won by just 37 votes out of 2,000 - on his birthday.

According to the Racing Post, Paddy Power has priced the 55-year-old at 4-1 to become an MP by the end of the next general election.

And the popular bookie has even set odds of 33-1 for him to become Prime Minister.

Conservative Mr MacDonald's victory, which came a day after Theresa May's heavily-criticised speech at the Tory party conference, required a re-count.

He told the Racing Post: "It was probably the strangest birthday I've ever had. I got up at 7am and was pounding the streets; we must have visited 700 houses and knocked on door after door. I had one hour's sleep, then got up to go to the count.

"I won't say I won by a nose but it felt like it. The ward has swung both ways - it's been a Lib Dem seat in the past and they hoped to win it. They won a similar by-election for the parish last year, so we knew it would be close."

The nation's most popular horse racing publication reported Mr MacDonald was keen to stress his council work would not interfere with his role at the Wood Lane racecourse.

He said: "I made clear the job comes first and I'd use my lieu time on council meetings, which are once every other month.

"The political angle is quite useful in racing. I had two MPs out campaigning with me, including Andrew Griffiths, the MP for Burton, who is the Lord Commissioner to the Treasury, and one of the whips.

"We've been encouraged by the British Horseracing Authority and Racecourse Assocation to get close to our MPs and I don't think you can get closer than campaigning. And I've developed a friendship with someone at the top table of government, who now completely understands racing."

Mr MacDonald said it was the "right decision" to campaign in his home town, rather than Uttoxeter.

He said: "I've racing customers of all persuasions and I think it would be a conflict of interest if I stood here. And I stood very much on local issues. While I stand under the Conservative banner, it doesn't matter what persuasion people are - I'm standing up for people of the area."

The Racing Post reported Mr MacDonald had not ruled out pursuing politics further in the future, but would not "attempt to climb the political ladder" while running the racecourse.

He said: "I think this is a sensible way to dip my toes into the political waters."

