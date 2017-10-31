Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal British Legion (RBL) chiefs have released details of this year's Remebrance Sunday parade in Uttoxeter .

The parade will set off from the Maltings car park at 10.40am on November 12 and head towards the Market Place war memorial.

There, a two-minute silence and laying of wreaths will be observed, followed by a service at St Mary's Parish Church and a buffet at Bradley House Club, in Bradley Street.

Before the parade, supporters will get another chance to raise much-needed funds for serving and past servicemen.

The town's annual Poppy Concert is to be held on Saturday, November 11 at St Mary's Parish Church at 7.30pm. Doors open at 6.45pm.

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £3 for children, while under-10s get in free. All proceeds will go to the RBL Poppy Appeal.

The concert features Uttoxeter Town Band, singer Maisy Hepburn and other performers. It includes refreshments at the interval courtesy of the Friends of St Mary’s Church.

Tickets are available from Bradley House Club, the town hall, members of Uttoxeter Choral Society and RBL branch members, including collectors at Uttoxeter's Tesco store, in Town Meadows Way.

An RBL spokesman said: "Last year the Poppy Appeal in Uttoxeter raised in excess of £43,000 thanks to the dedication of the volunteers and generosity of local people.

"The work of the RBL is ongoing and the funds received go towards the care and assistance of our members of the armed forces and their families.

"The Uttoxeter Branch of the Royal British Legion would love to see you on Remembrance Day 2017. We will remember them."