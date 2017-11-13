Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Uttoxeter teenager has spoken of the "amazing" experience of joining Olympic champion Adam Peaty's mission to help impoverished African communities.

Abi Hymas has a lot in common with the double-world-record-holder, who she joined on a sporting trip to Zambia in the summer.

The pair are both from Uttoxeter - and both have worked with Team GB Coach Mel Marshall. Keen swimmer Abi was coached by Marshall in her former role as trainer for Derby City Swimming Club.

And the 16-year-old was given a dream invite to take part in the Perfect Day Foundation's missionary trip.

The team, spearheaded by foundation patron Marshall, battled searing heat to take on 10 hours of sport each day for five days in and around Zambian capital Lusaka.

In doing so, they raised thousands of pounds in sponsorship money to give young Zambians the chance of a formal education.

Despite the poverty she encountered, Abi said she was surprised by the happiness of the children she met.

The Derby High School student said: "We were in a different place each day teaching sports such as volleyball, netball, basketball, football and we did triathlon too.

"It was tough as it was so hot, the temperature was around 35 degrees. We worked with Adam Peaty, which was amazing, and it was the first time I've been to Zambia.

"I'd never been to Africa and it just struck me how happy the children were. They loved us being there and I think my favourite thing was meeting the children, they would just come up and hold my hand, they were so sweet.

"I think a trip like that just makes you realise how much you have. I would love to do something like this again if the opportunity ever arises."

Since the trip, Abi's attention has returned to studying for her GCSEs as she pursues her ambition to become an army officer.

A Derby High School spokesman said: "This was the 12th year of the Volunteer Zambia project, which sends out dozens of students each year to deliver coaching, build new sports facilities and undertake sports development capacity building programs across Zambia.

"The Perfect Day Foundation continues to support deprived areas of Lusaka covering communities where acute poverty, HIV, homelessness, teenage pregnancy, domestic and gender-based violence are all a significant problem."

Derby High School is an independent school teaching boys and girls up to the age of 11 and only girls aged 12 to 18.

