Throughout her teenage years, determined Natasha Dale fought bravely against anxiety issues so severe they rendered her unable to speak.

Her selective mutism, high anxiety disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder meant she also struggled with everyday tasks such as using public transport and even crossing the street.

But now the 21-year-old has spoken of her pride after winning a prestige award for her tireless work helping others who suffer from the same problems.

Natasha's Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists Giving Voice award coincided with Selective Mutism Awareness Month, which ran throughout October.

And speaking out for those who struggle themselves has been a key part of Natasha's vital work.

The Uttoxeter woman said: "I felt incredibly privileged and delighted after receiving the news that I had been chosen for a Giving Voice award.

"I am most happy about the additional selective mutism awareness this award has brought with it."

Natasha was nominated for the award, which she received from HRH The Countess of Wessex at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow, by speech and language therapist Libby Hill.

Libby runs Small Speech and Language Therapy in Church Broughton, and Natasha plays a key role for her helping families and training parents and professionals.

The former Thomas Alleyne's High School pupil has also helped scores of people through her popular Facebook page - "I am not Shy I have Selective Mutism."

Libby explained how youngsters with the condition could be helped.

She said: "There will be some children who started school last month who aren't saying anything in school.

"It’s always very difficult for a class teacher to know if it’s just shyness and underlying receptive language difficulty, an expressive language disorder or whether it could be selective mutism.

"We need practical and effective strategies for helping children and young people with anxiety about talking in public.

"We are seeing so many more teenagers with the condition than ever before.

"Natasha and I identify that children with selective mutism do want to talk, but need help to become confident speakers.

"Children need a step-by-step approach that involves the family and school working closely together."

What exactly is selective mutism?

Selective mutism occurs in one in 125 children, when children who can speak and understand language perfectly normally at home are unable to speak elsewhere, like school or nursery.

Unusually, there are many more girls who have selective mutism. It is also apparent that when boys display this condition they often have other social interaction or learning problems as well.

Selective mutism used to be known as elective mutism, as people including professionals believed that children were choosing not to speak. They were therefore thought to be challenging and manipulative.

The term 'selective mutism' reflects current understanding that the children’s silence is not something they can control. It can be seen as a type of extreme social anxiety or phobia.

Early identification and appropriate support is of vital importance. If a child is not speaking at pre-school or school after a period of settling in, a speech and language therapist should be consulted.

The most important form of help is to establish good links between home, school and any professionals who are involved, according to Libby

The Selective Mutism Information and Research Association (SMIRA) supports families and schools by providing information and advice.

More information is available online at www.smira.org.uk