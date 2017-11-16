Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a Woodville road was closed for more than three hours following a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

The van driver, from Swadlincote, was held on suspicion of assault following the incident in High Street, Woodville, at about 3pm on Wednesday, November 15.

An air ambulance was scrambled and landed in nearby playing fields. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man from Swadlincote on suspicion of assault. He has now been released on police bail pending further inquiries."

The road reopened around three hours after the incident. Police were on the scene speaking to witnesses and continue to appeal for other witnesses to come forward. Officers confirmed the pedestrian was no longer in hospital.

Anyone who can help should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 525 of November 15.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said at the time: "We received a call at 3.02pm to High Street in Woodville.

"The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham by land ambulance."