Uttoxeter's favourite musicians are set for a huge collaborative gig to usher in the festive season.

The Vice-Bishops blues band are set to host a real feast for the ears when they return to the Doveridge Village Club stage on Friday, December 8.

Joining the talented four-piece will be roots, blues and country act Big Stone Gap, guitar and keys duo Den Coultas and Carl Damiano, virtuoso vocalist Ann Lichfield, who fronts Americana act Delta Echoes, and multi-instrumentalist Jason Callear.

Cameo sets will come from singer-songwriter Richard Castle, ahead of the release of his new album - provisionally titled One-horse Town - and indie and new-wave act The Shelter, following the release of their new single, Scream.

Bishops drummer Fred Hopwood said: "We're returning to Doveridge Village Club for the first of two pre-Christmas Meet on the Ridge events, this time featuring a host of special guests and friends who have appeared at the venue over the last couple of years.

"Guests include country, folk, old-timey, blues and contemporary influenced five piece band Big Stone Gap.

"They formed in 2007 and took their name from a small town in Virginia, where instrumental music still thrives as part of the Appalachian tradition, alongside old and new forms of song writing, and this juxtaposition is reflected in both the style and ethos of the band.

"Songs by the likes of Allison Krauss, Michelle Shocked, Robert Johnson, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Eric Clapton, Kate Rusby, Show of Hands, Norah Jones and The Dixie-Chicks will feature in their set.

"Aside from Big Stone Gap and the other acts already mentioned, there may even be a few more surprise guests in store, all in all making for another eclectic evening of music, in the best possible taste and all for the recession-busting price of a pint.

"Two weeks later, on Friday, December 22, our Christmas Party takes place at the club with special guest and Climax Blues Band founder member Derek Holt."

On Friday night, December 8, doors open at 8.30pm and admission costs £3.

More information is available by calling 01889 563123 or 564403, or emailing fred@smalltownmusic.co.uk

Alternatively, those interested can find ot more online at www.facebook.com/thevice-bishops and www.smalltownmusic.co.uk