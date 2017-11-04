Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers are being urged to change their shopping habits to support a not-for-profit shop that is becoming "unsustainable" due to an ongoing downturn in sales.

Marchington Community Shop offers a vital lifeline to dozens of volunteers and those who are unable to travel further afield to buy essentials.

In June, the Church Lane store - a community-run, not-for-profit enterprise - was awarded nearly £30,000 from the Prince's Countryside Fund for a much-needed refurbishment.

Board members enjoyed a reception at royal estate Clarence House, where they met the prince himself. However, just a month later, sales had started to dip - and the trend has continued deep into autumn.

Now bosses are asking villagers to suggest new services and products that could tempt them into the shop.

And a special consultation meeting has been arranged at Marchington Village Hall, in The Square, at 7pm on Friday, November 10.

Board member Liz Morgan said: "The shop in its current form is unsustainable on the basis of the last few months' sales. Sometimes, people take the benefits of having a store in our village for granted.

"It's a real lifeline for a lot of people in the village, including lots of volunteers and those who cannot get to Uttoxeter to get essentials.

"There's also been research done by the Plunkett Foundation that shows house values are seven per cent higher in villages that have a store.

"We want people to change their shopping habits to support the shop, even if it's just for a few purchases a week.

"It's really important that people in the village come down to the meeting and suggest how we can change things to become more sustainable. If things continue going the way they are, we won't be able to sustain our current opening hours.

"That would be a huge blow for our volunteers and those people in the village who are completely reliant on our goods and services."

Despite the downturn, Mrs Morgan said she was still optimistic the situation could be improved.

She said: "Yes, there has been a downturn in sales, but we have some options. We're looking at providing extra services, but, rather than the board members deciding, we want to open it up to the village. Also, there's lots of locally-sourced produce people can get here that's not available in supermarkets.

"We're also trying to get more people to sign up to the 50/50 club, which sees them put £5 a month into an annual prize draw."

