Charities and heroes from across South Derbyshire are set to be recognised for their services to the community. The South Derbyshire Community Awards shortlist has now been announced.

The awards, launched this year by South Derbyshire Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) and Swadlincote and District Chamber of Trade aim to recognise and celebrate the community contribution of volunteers, voluntary groups and businesses in South Derbyshire.

Last week, the panel of sponsors, including car maker Toyota, had the 'difficult' task of choosing a shortlist each of the six community award categories. The winners will be announced at the awards celebration event on Friday, October 13.

Helen Hydes, section manager for external affairs at Toyota Manufacturing UK, which is sponsoring the awards ceremony, said: "As it celebrates 25 years of manufacturing in South Derbyshire, Toyota Manufacturing UK is proud to support the inaugural South Derbyshire Community Awards. Toyota aims to be a good corporate citizen and to make a positive difference to our communities.

"There are so many organisations, charities and individuals who are making a positive difference within South Derbyshire and we are delighted to support and recognise these in an evening of celebration."

Burton charity steps in to help family whose home was destroyed by fire

Kerrie Fletcher, community development manager at South Derbyshire CVS said: "We were delighted with the positive response to the awards and I know the panel of sponsors had a really tough job deciding who to shortlist. There are so many people out there doing great work. A big thank you to everyone who is supporting this event."

The shortlist

Long service award

Sponsored by Pro-Medical 2002 Ltd

To recognise a volunteer who has given their time and energy over a number of years, and who has made a big difference to their organisation or community.

• Alison Flint (Treetops Hospice)

• Allan Jeffrey (South Derbyshire CVS)

• Mick Lunn (Friends of Eureka Park)

Unsung hero

Sponsored by Clive's Candles

For a volunteer who goes above or beyond for their community, or who makes a special contribution but never seems to get the recognition they deserve.

• John Harvey (Church Gresley Community)

• Joy Law (South Derbyshire CVS)

• Betty Shipton (Different Strokes)

Young volunteer of the year

Sponsored by David Wain Insurance

To recognise a young person under the age of 25 who has shown enthusiasm and commitment to an organisation or cause, and made a real difference.

• Tom Ephgrave (Hilton Youth Group)

• Aiden Lee Hallam (Citizens Advice South Derbyshire)

• Kai Higham (Shoutout)

Volunteer team of the year

Sponsored by Mercia Marina

For a great volunteer team that stands out for its commitment and hard work, that has made a real impact on the community.

• Hilton Youth Group

• The HOOVER Group (Help Our Own Village Eradicate Rubbish)

• South Derbyshire CVS Befriending Volunteers

Compassionate company

Sponsored by Swadlincote and District Chamber of Trade

For a local business in South Derbyshire that has made a real and positive difference to our local community, by supporting a cause, or giving time and skills, or through going ‘over and above’ to make services accessible and friendly to those in need.

• Bluebell Tea Rooms

• The Dance and Music Centre

• The Railway Inn

Local charity or voluntary group

Sponsored by Timms Solicitors

To recognise the great work done by voluntary and community organisations across South Derbyshire which have made a real difference.

• Bank House

• Different Strokes

• Shoutout