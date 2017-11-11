Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire network which offers a friendly ear for isolated people has provided more than 3,000 hours of volunteer support, new research has found.

Derbyshire Trusted Befriending Network has launched the findings of new research into the value and impact of voluntary befriending services as it celebrates UK Befriending Week this week.

South Derbyshire CVS Befriending Service volunteers are also celebrating success, having won volunteer team of the year award at South Derbyshire Community Awards. Volunteer Befrienders offers one-to-one visits, phone support and social groups for adults of all ages across South Derbyshire.

Nominating her team for the award, coordinator Louise Scott said: "They are a kind and compassionate bunch of volunteers who share their time to brighten the lives of others. Befriending is not rocket science, but it is a very special skill, and our befrienders have the ability to make others feel valued and listened to."

Last year the service provided more than 3,000 hours of volunteer support to 78 South Derbyshire residents. However there are many more people on the waiting list and the service would love to hear from anyone who would like to join the team as a volunteer, or make a donation.

Edith Parker first contacted the South Derbyshire CVS Befriending service three years ago, to ask for support for her 89-year-old husband Harry, who had been diagnosed with dementia. Despite his condition, Harry was physically very fit and enjoyed long walks, but Edith was herself finding this physically very tiring.

Volunteer befriender Andy stepped in and accompanied Harry to join in Dementia Walks at Rosliston Forestry Centre. Harry and Edith also started coming to the befriending group. When Harry’s physical health declined, Andy visited him at home instead.

After Harry’s death last October, Edith continued to attend the befriending group and benefit from the support and company of friends and volunteers there.

Edith said: "No elderly person needs to be lonely because of this excellent service. Thank you for everything."

Harry and Edith’s daughter Jennifer said: "The befriending service has been a great, great help to our family – a godsend. Our sincere thanks for your help."

Kerrie Fletcher, community development manager of South Derbyshire CVS, who commissioned the research, said: "I know that befrienders all over Derbyshire make a huge difference to the lives of hundreds of people who would otherwise be alone.

This report evidences that in black and white – and helps us make the financial case for investment in these amazing services. And I’m thrilled that our own local befriending volunteers have received the recognition they deserve."

The report, Befriending in Derbyshire, found that:

Loneliness and isolation does not just make people unhappy - it also has a serious impact on physical and mental health and life expectancy.

Those who receive support from Befriending Services say that it reduces isolation and improves their social and community connections, independence and wellbeing.

More than 1,100 lonely and isolated people across Derbyshire benefit from more than 70,000 hours befriending support given by 765 volunteers from 28 befriending services – if they were all paid for the time they give, this would cost £762,000.

For every £1 spent on providing volunteering the social benefits and cost savings to other services are worth £8.69.

The report has been officially launched at the South Derbyshire Community Forum in Melbourne as part of UK Befriending Week (from November 1 to 7). This year the theme is Befriending Builds Communities.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk