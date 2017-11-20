The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

War veterans in South Derbyshire were invited to tuck in to a slice of cake while enjoying a cup of tea.

Sainsbury's, in Civic Way, Swadlincote, held an afternoon tea for those who had fought for their country to thank them for all that they had done.

It coincided with the Remembrance Sunday parade through the town to remember those lost to war and their families.

A spokesman for the store said: "Sainsbury's hosted tea, sandwiches and scones for 15 war veterans before presenting them with a small gift to thank them for risking their lives for our country.

"The event included veterans from the Second World War. This was a lovely afternoon and a honour to have the veterans in our store."