After a chilly night, it looks like temperatures are set to rise this morning, Wednesday, November 8.

A thin layer of frost has covered the roads early this morning, after temperatures plummeted to -1C overnight, but it won't stay chilly for long, says the Met Office.

As the sun starts to come up, it will bring warmer and brighter conditions and maximum temperatures are expected to reach 10C.

Tonight, cloud start to will thicken and there may be a few showers across the area but it will be much warmer than last night, with lows of 6C.

The slightly warmer weather is expected to run into Thursday with brighter conditions and sunny spells emerging in the afternoon. Look out for maximum temperatures of 13C.