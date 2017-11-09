Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's expected to be a slightly warmer day today, Thursday, November 9, as temperatures reach the mid-teens in the afternoon.

Don't pack away your umbrella just yet as there will be some patchy light rain in the morning, but this will clear towards midday leaving for a dry and bright afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach 14C.

Tonight, it looks set to be a dry and chilly evening with a few spots of rain possible into the early hours of Friday morning. Minimum temperatures of 5C have been predicted.

Friday looks set to follow in today's footsteps with cloud and rain clearing towards the afternoon, to be replaced by sunny spells. It will feel colder tomorrow, however, with maximum temperatures of 12C.

The chill is expected to return at the weekend, however, with blustery conditions and the odd shower on Saturday.