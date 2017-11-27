Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents and pupils are being urged to be on their guard after two young girls were followed to school by a blue van in the Burton area.

The dark blue van has been reported in the Stapenhill area following pupils, aged 11 and 12, to Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College, in Bluestone Lane, on two occasions this week.

Now, Staffordshire Police are urging young people to stay alert when walking to school and report any suspicious activities to the school and police.

The first incident is reported to have happened either on Tuesday or Wednesday, November 21 or 22, while the second was reported this morning, Friday, November 24 as the pupils walked to school.

The first incident was reported by a parent of one of the girls who said she had been followed to school by a dark blue van.

Police said the second incident was reported by the school, again reporting the van following a girl to school.

A spokesman for the police said: "There was no attempt to touch or even to speak to either girl but the van is believed to have followed them to school.

"A PCSO and officer have been in contact with the school and and parent asking them to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us, and it is believed the school will put advice in its newsletter.

"We would also ask that if anyone sees anything suspicious to call Staffordshire Police on 101.

Stranger danger

There is some advice which can be offered to young people when alerting them to strange danger. This is: