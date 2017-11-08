Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A medical unit in North West Leicestershire is to carry on with its weekly arts and therapy sessions for people with mental health problems - following a cash boost of nearly £3,000.

Measham Medical Unit's Patient Participation Group has been given £2,974 by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust to cover the costs of first aid training for volunteers, marketing costs, craft materials and venue hire.

Phillip King, chairman of the Patient Participation Group, said: "The funding received from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust is crucial to what we do. Without this money, we simply couldn't afford to deliver the sessions and that would leave a very vulnerable group with limited support.

"We know that our work has a positive impact and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Coalfields for recognising the value in what we offer our service users."

Andy Lock, head of operations for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, said: "The funding provided will ensure those with mental health difficulties are able to seek the help and support that they so desperately need.

"Mental health difficulties are all too common in Coalfield communities and working with groups like the Measham Medical Unit's Patient Participation Group is crucial in order to combat these ongoing health issues."

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust was set up in 1999 to support former mining towns and villages. The group's community investment programme supports organisations and programmes of activity which meet with three key criteria; to address skills, employment or health.

