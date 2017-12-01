Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A respected police officer is hanging up his handcuffs to become a private investigator after nearly 10 years of fighting crime on the streets of Uttoxeter.

Sergeant Mark Kitchen started work at the town's police station in 2008 and immediately noticed its unique family atmosphere.

The 52-year-old also said he got just as much of a kick out of people saying "thanks" for routine work as he did locking up serious criminals.

And his decision to leave the force after 30 years' service hit home when he laid his last wreath as an officer on Remembrance Sunday.

Sgt Kitchen said: "It was quite an emotional moment for me. I felt really honoured to be paying my respects to the fallen while representing Staffordshire Police.

"It was a mixture of pride, reflection and elation as I look forward to the next step in my life - being a private investigator.

"Thirty years in the job does admittedly make you a bit institutionalised.

"There's a lot of pressure and stress and it does feel like a relief to be doing something different."

Uttoxeter Police Station, in Balance Street, has gone through significant changes since Sgt Kitchen was first posted there.

He said there was an inspector, four sergeants and 10 constables dedicated to the Uttoxeter patch.

And one of those constables was PC Wendy Roberts, 50, who Sgt Kitchen married last year.

He said: "I came over from Lichfield, having been enticed over by the then inspector, Darren Harding.

"It was immediately apparent there was a real family atmosphere at the station.

"Everything we did was a team effort and we genuinely all worked for one another."

Having worked in uniformed roles and as a detective constable, Sgt Kitchen said both jobs had their merits.

The Uttoxeter resident said: "As a detective, you're involved with more high-profile investigations, but there was always a satisfaction in dealing with the day-to-day stuff as a constable.

"Nowadays, that stuff has changed considerably. A lot of time has to be spent on investigating online abuse, for example."

An investigation which stands out in Sgt Kitchen's mind is his work putting the infamous Tamworth-based "bolt cropper gang" behind bars in 2010.

He and one colleague spent six months investigating the crew, who targeted game machines at petrol stations and pubs around the country.

Sgt Kitchen said: "Being brutally honest, when I joined the force, I wasn't motivated by service to the public. I had a young family and needed a secure job.

"But it gives you a massive sense of satisfaction when you crack a big case like the bolt cropper gang.

"To have only two people working on such a big case was unusual, but we managed to secure convictions for nine of the 10 suspects.

"It may sound strange, but appreciation from the public gave me just as big a buzz as cracking that case.

"I think the media paint the police as a group of people with golden pensions who aren't solving enough crime, so we aren't the most popular people in the world.

"But when someone says 'thanks', even for just doing a fairly routine job, it's a great feeling."