After yesterday started off particularly chilly, it is looking to be much warmer throughout today, Tuesday, November 7.

This morning will start off dry with clouds emerging, but rain will develop through the late morning and early afternoon. Later on, the area is expected to be hit by some heavy downpours and blustery winds.

This should pass by 6pm, becoming clearer and colder into the night. Today's maximum temperature is 11C.

Tonight, the temperature will drop, reaching lows of -1C. It will be a cold night with a touch of frost in store tomorrow morning.

On Wednesday, it will be a chilly morning, but it should be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine.