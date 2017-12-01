Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stapenhill man has admitted stealing more than £45 worth of meat, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard.

Meat thief

A man has admitted stealing meat. Lee Murray, 33, of Rosliston Road, Stapenhill, admitted stealing meat worth £46.27 from Sainsbury’s, Burton, on October 18.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £46.27 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

Breaching an order

A man has admitted breaching a court order. Shaheen Ali, 31, of Yates Street, Derby, admitted breaching a non-molestation order by contacting a woman and visiting an address in Linton, on September 24.

He has been fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Without insurance

A man has admitted driving without insurance. Mathew Dalziel, 48, of Pingle Farm Road, Newhall, admitted using a Ford Escort van in The Pastures, Newhall, on March 26 without insurance.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for six months.

Criminal damage

A man has admitted damaging a wing mirror. Julian Straw, 33, of Holloway, Mount Pleasant, Repton, admitted damaging a Vauxhall wing mirror in Edward Street, Hartshorne, on July 7.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Restraining order

A man has admitted breaching a restraining order. Callum Taylor, 26, of Curzon Street, Burton, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman in Burton between August 3 and 22.

He has been fined £115 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

With a mobile

A man has admitted a string of driving offences. Lee Bates, 32, of South Drive, Newhall, has been found guilty of driving an Audi A5 in Repton Road, Willington, on May 10, while using a mobile phone, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.