Police have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses who may have seen a robbery at a village store.

The robbery took place at the Co-op, in Main Street, Rosliston, when a man entered the store and went behind the till, threatening customers and staff before taking cash and escaping in a car which was parked nearby.

Derbyshire Police are trying to trace any witnesses to the robbery, which happened in August, who have yet to come forward.

Although some people have provided statements, officers believe there were other people in the area at the time who have not made contact.

The robbery happened at around 12.20pm on Saturday, August 19, and an appeal was launched at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call Detective Constable Alex Pierrepont on 101 quoting reference 17000355314.

Alternatively, he can be sent a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

A 29-year-old Burton man has been charged with robbery and is going through the courts at present.