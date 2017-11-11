Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 30-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted in Swadlincote in the early hours of the morning.

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses after the woman was punched and fell to the floor in The Delph between midnight and 12.20am today, Saturday, November 11.

She received serious head injuries and is currently in the Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, in a stable condition.

The force said that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: "Did you witness an assault in Swadlincote town centre in the early hours of this morning, in which a woman was punched and fell to the floor?

"We want anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch as soon as they can.

"If you saw it take place or can help our inquiry in any way, call 101 and quote incident 13 of November 11."

Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.