Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who admitted driving above the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the roads by Southern Derbyshire Magistrates.

Drink driver

A woman has admitted drink driving. Deborah Winter, 51, of Shiloh Close, Woodville, admitted driving a Peugeot 206 in Frederick Street, Woodville, on September 27, with 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She has been fined £253 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. She has been banned from driving for 46 months.

Without a licence

A man has admitted driving without insurance. Ricky Rushton, 23, of Dysons Close, Measham admitted driving a Ford in High Street, Woodville, on March 20, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance. He has been fined £440 and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Otherwise than in accordance with a licence

A man has admitted motoring offences. William Brierley, 22, of Arnhem Terrace, Spondon, Derby, admitted driving a vehicle in Rivoli Drive, Woodville, on January 2, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence. He has been fined a total of £212 and ordered to pay £600 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Speeding driver

A man has admitted speeding. Ryan Chahal, 23, of Repton Avenue, Derby, admitted driving an Audi A1 on the A511 Burton Road, Midway, exceeding the 30mph limit by driving at 39mph on January 14. He also admitted driving while banned. He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order with 120 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Chahal was banned from driving for six months.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk