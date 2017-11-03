The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman is in a serious condition following a head-on crash in Etwall which saw a seven-month-old baby boy also taken to hospital.

The 31-year-old woman was driving an Audi involved in a collision with a lorry at around 2.10pm on Thursday November 2 in Etwall Road, close to the Seven Wells pub.

She was later taken to Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital by air ambulance and is said to be in a serious condition in hospital, Derbyshire Police has confirmed.

The baby boy, who was a passenger in the Audi, has been taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, but his injuries are believed to be minor.

Last night, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said that firefighters released two people from a vehicle and they were both later taken to hospital.

The driver of the lorry, a 49-year-old man, was taken to Royal Derby Hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "Three people were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision between an Audi and a lorry in Etwall at around 2.10pm on Thursday, November 2. The A516 remained closed until the early hours of this morning but is now fully open."

