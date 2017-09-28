A woman was pinned to the ground after masked men burst into an Etwall store and stole booze and cash.

Police said the incident happened at the Main Street store just before 9pm last night, on Wednesday, September 27.

A police spokesman said the female employee, who was in her 20s, was not badly injured but left "extremely traumatised".

He said: "They've both forced her to the floor and threatened her. They've then both gone to the counter. They weren't there long.

"They stole cigarettes, alcohol and cash and then made off."