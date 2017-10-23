A woman who was struck by a train in Derbyshire at the weekend has died.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near Alfreton on Sunday morning, October 22, British Transport Police has confirmed.

The death led to some disruption to trains yesterday between Derby and Chesterfield, as well as services to St Pancras, Nottingham, Sheffield, Liverpool and Norwich while an investigation was carried out.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "We were called to the Alfreton area on Sunday, October 22, after reports that a woman had been struck by a train.

"Officers from British Transport Police attended the incident which was reported at 8.41am.

"It is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

"Medics from the local ambulance service also attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a file is being prepared for the coroner." The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed.