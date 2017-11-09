Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 27-year-old thief walked into a Swadlincote store and stole two drones, a court heard. It is not known whether Kristy Martin, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, intended to fly the items herself to get an unrivalled view of the landscape or had sought to sell them on.

She appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where she admitted stealing two drones worth £84.98 from B&M Bargains, Swadlincote, on October 22.

She also admitted breaching a suspended sentence received for previously stealing a Jack Wills gift set and two tubs of baby milk in September.

She has been jailed for 26 weeks because the offence was committed while she was subject to the suspended sentence. She was also ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

Drones have been the subject of much controversy in the past. The motorised objects are used by fans to capture footage hundreds of metres into the sky. However, many people also believe they can be dangerous by flying too close to airports or could be used to spy and smuggle drugs into prisons.

In a bid to tackle the issue, the Government announced plans earlier this year to introduce registration and safety awareness courses for drone users.

How to fly a drone safely

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has a set of guidelines and recommendations for safe drone flight, known as the drone code. These include:

Don’t fly near airports or airfields;

Stay below 400 feet (or 120 metres);

Observe your drone at all times. Stay 150 feet (or 50 metres) away from people and property – and 500 feet (or 150 metres) away from crowds of people and built-up areas;

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions;

Remember that legal responsibility lies with you.

