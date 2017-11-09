Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 28-year-old bodybuilder admits she "welled up" after beating tough competition to be crowned the winner of a national contest.

Sadie Jones, of Swadlincote Road, Woodville, swept the board of the competition by coming first in the bikini category and second in the female model round in the UK Ultimate Physique (UKUP) contest, which took place in the Beck Theatre in Hayes, west London.

Miss Jones spent 16 weeks of painstaking dieting, living off oats, chicken, rice and vegetables, and more than a year of training before she entered the competition but now has a whole year before her next contest. However, she won’t be resting just yet and will be be focusing on her shoulders and quads before next year’s competition.

The painter and decorator, who owns her own business, Paint 2 Perfection, said: "I go to Shredz gym, in Woodville, and was told about these bodybuilding competitions.

"I laughed it off initially but it got me thinking. I have always been into the gym, having been a member for four years. Shredz taught me how to properly train. I was exercising and then started dieting when I decided to do this show."

Miss Jones, who now boasts 180kg leg presses, qualified for the latest competition in June

She said: "I came first in the bikini round and second in the model round. You have to go on stage and do a T-walk and just pose.

"There are no cash prizes but it can lead to sponsorship.

"It was absolutely amazing to win. I could not believe it. I welled up on stage. It is not just a competition."

She consumed up to four litres of water a day and ate only 1,500 calories with very few carbohydrates in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

She trained at least five times a week, training each body part separately and legs twice a week.

Both categories in which Miss Jones entered were for people measuring 163m and over.

This was her second time competing after she finished second in a competition in November last year.

