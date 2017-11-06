The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 29-year-old man has been charged with allegedly making more than 400 indecent images of children.

David Woods, of Campion Road, Woodville, has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children allegedly over a six-year period.

He is charged with making 117 indecent photographs of children in category A, the worst; 80 category B photographs and 317 category C photographs, all allegedly at his home between August 1, 2011, and March 20, 2017.

Woods is also charged with possession of an extreme pornographic image involving a sexual act with horses and dogs at his address between May 2, 2015, and March 20, 2016.

He is due to attend Derby Crown Court on November 20 and answers conditional bail not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

