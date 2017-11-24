The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 29-year-old paedophile has admitted making hundreds of indecent images of children at his South Derbyshire home.

David Woods, of Campion Road, Woodville, has appeared at Derby Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to four charges.

He admitted making 117 category A indecent photographs of children. Category A are the most serious kind. He also pleaded guilty to making 80 category B photographs and 317 category C photographs, all at his home between August 1, 2011, and March 20, 2017.

He also admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image of a sexual act involving a person, horses and dogs at his address between May 2, 2015, and March 20, 2016.

He is due to return to the crown court on Monday, December 11, to be sentenced.